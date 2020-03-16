GoodtoKnow
Coronavirus
How to keep your kids entertained at home if you're self-isolating or self-distancing
The best FREE educational resources online and tips for homeschooling
Amy Hunt
March 19, 2020 10:45 am
14 craft ideas and activities for kids to do at home
Grace Walsh
March 19, 2020 8:58 am
Foods you didn't know you could freeze
Jessica Dady
March 19, 2020 8:00 am
Schools to close in UK due to coronavirus outbreak: what you need to know - plus how to talk to your child about coronavirus
Amy Hunt
March 18, 2020 6:50 pm
What is a healthy temperature range and how can you tell if you have a fever?
It's important to check, especially if you or your children feel under the weather...
Store cupboard recipes: 18 ways to use up potatoes, tins of tomato, tuna and more
Grace Walsh
March 18, 2020 1:32 pm
Everything we know about Princess Beatrice's spring wedding - will it be affected by the coronavirus?
Amy Hunt
March 18, 2020 1:00 pm
Calming music for children to listen to if they're feeling stressed out and anxious
Amy Hunt
March 18, 2020 1:00 pm
Kym Marsh set to replace Matt Baker on The One Show as he self-isolates amid coronavirus fears
Caitlin Elliott
March 18, 2020 10:09 am
The Queen set to self-isolate at Windsor Castle amid coronavirus fears
Aleesha Badkar
March 17, 2020 5:00 pm
Stacey Solomon reveals very kind gesture during coronavirus outbreak
Lucy Buglass
March 17, 2020 4:20 pm
Why stocking up on wine during self-isolation might actually be a bad idea
Lucy Buglass
March 17, 2020 4:12 pm
Most popular board games to get through self-isolation as sales of this classic jump by 300%
Aleesha Badkar
March 17, 2020 1:30 pm
Stepdad shares stark warning against giving ibuprofen to children with coronavirus symptoms after little girl's terrifying reaction to the drug
Caitlin Elliott
March 17, 2020 1:00 pm
Everything you need to know about coronavirus - including how to tell if you have a fever and how to self isolate
Lizzie Thomson
March 17, 2020 10:27 am
Latest wellbeing news
Having to stay home with the kids because of Coronavirus?
Stockpiling food: food to stock up on in an emergency
How long do store cupboard ingredients really last?
Jessica Dady
March 16, 2020 6:00 am
Recipes to make in bulk and freeze
GoodtoKnow
March 19, 2020 11:00 am
Foods you didn't know you could freeze
Jessica Dady
March 19, 2020 8:00 am
Easy baking recipes for kids
Jessica Dady
March 18, 2020 8:00 am
10 fairy cakes to make with the kids
GoodtoKnow
August 20, 2019 10:00 am
50 things to make with tinned chickpeas
Anna Bailey
March 20, 2020 9:30 am
50 things to make with tinned tomatoes
Jessica Dady
March 18, 2020 10:00 am
32 things to make with a tin of tuna
Katy Salter
January 15, 2020 8:00 am
Pasta
Best recipe boxes: are they worth it and which recipe box should you get?
Mariana Cerqueira
March 18, 2020 10:00 am
Things to do with kids: 44 cheap activities to keep children entertained
How to make a puppet theatre
Rosie Conroy
September 2, 2019 10:00 am
How to make a paper boat
GoodtoKnow
September 2, 2019 10:00 am
How to make Wanda the witch
Anna Bailey
September 2, 2019 10:00 am
How to make a paper-plate sun
Jennifer Shepherd
September 2, 2019 10:00 am