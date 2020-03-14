We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Abby Cohen has said her split from Ben Cohen left her “broken” after he ended their marriage to be with Kristina Rihanoff.

The 41-year-old became a victim of the Strictly Curse back in 2015, when her husband left her for professional dance partner, Kristina.

In her first tell-all interview since the explosive split, Abby spoke candidly at just how much her life crumbled following the devastating news.

“My whole world fell apart when Ben made the decision to end our marriage. It’s like a bus has hit you. I was broken — completely broken,” she revealed. “One moment you’re a family unit, the next you not only lose your husband but your children when they’re with their dad.”

But, having spent “five years crying,” Abby said she’s “bored” of being dubbed a victim of the Strictly curse.

Having since found love again, Kristina has turned over a new leaf and is happier than ever. “I honestly don’t remember being that vulnerable woman.”

After going Instagram official with her new man last week, Abby said it’s a bizarre feeling to be happy again.

“When I downloaded the picture, I was struck by the lens flare – when the light hints the back of the lens. I hardly recognised myself, I looked so happy. I haven’t looked like that for a long time.”

While it wasn’t a thought-out moving putting her new man on Instagram, Abby said she’s keen to shrug off the label of being “Ben’s ex”.

“Everyone still labels me Ben’s ex’ but I’m not that Abby any more. I’m me. I’ve got my two girls. My life. I’ve finally met a really nice man. I want to be known as. ‘Abby the good photographer’ or ‘Abby the great mum’. I’m very different. I’m stronger,” she explained.

Ben and Abby share twin daughters together. He has since gone on to have another daughter, Mila, with Kristina.