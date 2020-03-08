We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Despite being the second housemate to be evicted from the third series of Big Brother, in 2002, Alison Hammond’s career continues to go from strength to strength almost 20 years later.

She’s starred in a host of reality shows – including I’m a Celebrity… and Strictly. But it’s her hilarious Hollywood A-lister interviews on This Morning that have truly made her a fan favourite.

But while her career is still blossoming, Alison, 45, recently joined the Celebs Go Dating agency to help her find love.

Alison, who has a 15-year-old son Aidan with long-term ex Noureddine Boufaied, tells our sister publication Woman’s Own how she’s still hopeful of finding her fairy-tale Prince Charming…

Hi Alison! Why did you decide to sign up to this year’s Celebs Go Dating?

Because I’m single and ready to mingle. I’ve not really met anyone for three years so thought it was a win-win situation.

Why do you think you’re single?

I’m too much for most men. I’m also really busy with work and have a son who is my number-one priority.

Are you still on dating apps?

I am but it’s so painful – people think I’m a catfish! I get messages saying, ‘Why are you pretending to be Alison Hammond?’ I spend half the time trying to convince people it’s really me and by that point I’m over it. The rest of the time, I get sent c**k pics, which is instantly a blockable offence in my book. Why do men think doing that is a good idea?

What’s the hardest thing about dating in the public eye?

People have a preconception of who you are. I think I’m quiet, shy and boring, really. When you get to know me, I just like the simple things in life. I’m not very glamorous. I like being at home with my family. I like to be in bed by 9pm with a hot-water bottle.

What kind of partner do you make in a relationship?

I am the cliché girlfriend who will cook for you, do the washing and iron your shirts – I draw the line at ironing socks, though. I like to look after people.

So, what do you look for in a partner?

It doesn’t matter to me what they do. They could be a cleaner for all I care, so long as they are kind, funny, driven and passionate for life. That is massively attractive. They can’t be 80 per cent committed. I have a son and they need to want to be a part of our family.

Would you like to get married?

I would love to get married. I’d love to walk down the aisle in a big, white dress and have the fairy-tale wedding. I love being in love; I am a different person when I am. My heart sings – it’s amazing.

What about more kids?

I don’t think I want more kids. Aidan always said he wanted a brother, but he’s 15 now. That would be a big age gap, and I secretly think he loves being an only child. He’s so excited about Celebs Go Dating – we’ve been chatting about all my dates.

How has your Celebs Go Dating experience been?

It has been one of the best things I’ve ever done. It’s got me through a horrible time as my mum, Maria, died of cancer while I was filming it. It has been so hard, but everyone on the show has been so supportive and I know my mum wanted me to carry on with the show.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learnt?

I’m a people-pleaser. What dating agents Anna [Williamson] and Paul [C Brunson] have taught me is I need to put myself first and focus on my happiness more.