We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alison Hammond is one of daytime TV's most beloved stars - she always has us in stitches!

From her first big break on Big Brother, to becoming one of the UK’s biggest daytime TV presenters, these are Alison Hammond’s top TV moments…

Her first big break

It’s easy to forget Alison Hammond rose to fame alongside Jade Goody during series three of Big Brother, but one of her most memorable moments from the show came when she fell through the garden table!

She and eventual winner Kate Lawler were jumping up and down on the table, trying to spot a security guard, when she went through. Oh dear…

Making a splash

Alison had This Morning viewers in hysterics in 2018 when she presented the weather live from the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool.

Walking on a floating map of the UK, Alison accidentally pushed a crew member into the water as they helped steady her.

Tying the… not

Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson got the Alison treatment when she managed to get him down on one knee holding a ring – which she produced from her bra.

Months later, in another interview with Dwayne, a wedding dress-clad Alison made it ‘official’, with specially ordained comedian Kevin Hart ‘ministering’…

All at sea

Alison was living her best life in 2017 at a lifeboat launch. She was with the RNLI in Wales for the launch of its Mayday campaign – but also got to test its latest lifeboat.

‘I’m actually really excited,’ Alison said. ‘It looks like one big, massive log flume!’

Alison Hammond having words with Meghan

At Meghan and Harry’s first official royal engagement together, Alison was there to get a few words with the newly engaged couple.

After Harry swerved Alison’s advances, she shouted out, ‘Megs! It’s ITV!’

Eventually she got the duchess’s attention, shouting, ‘Congratulations from This Morning!’

Ever polite, Meghan responded, ‘Thank you so much.’

The hard stuff

During an interview with actors Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, who were promoting the film Blade Runner 2049, Alison broke the usual rules for chatting to Hollywood stars when she had them cracking open the whisky – and before midday at that!