Congratulations to the happy couple!

Brittany Snow is a married woman! The Pitch Perfect actress exchanged vows with her fiancé Tyler Stanaland during a romantic outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Saturday, their rep confirmed to The Knot.

According to the website, the bride’s dog, Billie, walked down the aisle at the couple’s ceremony, which was attended by about 120 guests.

Brittany announced her engagement to real estate agent Tyler in February 2019, sharing three black-and-white photos of the couple on Instagram, one of which was a close-up of her stunning engagement ring.

‘A couple weeks ago, I said ‘YES’ about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” she captioned a photo of her embracing her beau at the time.

‘After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened. ✨ I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.’

While the actress has yet to publicly share information on her nuptials, a number of 29-year-old Tyler’s friends, who served as groomsmen, took to Instagram to upload footage of themselves preparing for the outdoor ceremony.

One image showed Tyler looking relaxed as he made some last minute notes, perhaps to his vows, with the caption, ‘Today’s the big day,’ followed by a bride and groom emoji.

Last month, Tyler did reveal that their wedding would be ‘casual, memorable and loving.’ With Brittany adding that the occasion would be ‘timeless, happy and hearty.’

‘I’m going to be crying like a baby,’ Tyler told The Knot. ‘I’m an ugly crier.’

‘I’m probably going to cry,’ Brittany added. ‘And you’re the cutest crier.’

The pair had known of each other through mutual friends for several years, but didn’t meet until Tyler mustered up the courage to reach out on social media, which subsequently led to them dating from 2018.

Speaking to The Knot, Tyler said, ‘I knew of Britt for obvious reasons. But Britt was my unattainable crush forever.

‘As a man, I used to watch Pitch Perfect with friends and, “Brittany Snow… One day.” But never thinking it would ever happen.’

Ultimately, he was the one to make it happen. He recalled, ‘I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke. I’m so surprised we’re getting married.’