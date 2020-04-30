We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Captain Tom Moore has already had quite the year.

The war veteran has been lauded the nation’s hero, after spending a big part of this month completing a challenge to walk 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

His family initially set him the challenge as a way to keep him active – but it turned in to a mammoth effort to fundraise for the NHS, in order to give back to medical staff working so hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Having completed his 100 laps on 16th April, Captain Tom Moore has received an enormous amount of donations from the British public and beyond. He’s raised millions for the NHS – find out exactly how much here – with donations still open until midnight tonight (you can donate here).

And if that weren’t enough for one month, today (30th April) is also Captain Tom’s 100th birthday. Happy Birthday Tom!

Tom set out to complete his challenge by this date, but of course, ended up finishing it over two weeks early.

So how is the war veteran celebrating his centenary birthday after such a busy month?

Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday: How is the veteran celebrating?

Being made an honorary colonel by the Queen

Captain Tom Moore has received an amazing army promotion from the Queen, in honour of his 100th birthday and his honourable fundraising efforts.

He has been made the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, close to his hometown of Keighley in Yorkshire.

Reacting to the interest on his birthday, he said, “Reaching 100 is quite something. Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming.

“People keep saying what I have done is remarkable, however it’s actually what you have done for me which is remarkable.”

However, he has reassured the public that he won’t be changing his name anytime soon. Tom said, “I think, well, I’m still Captain Tom…but if people choose to call me Colonel, well thank you very much!”

With a special flypast

This morning, Tom and his daughter Hannah enjoyed an RAF flypast, organised to mark his 100th birthday.

A spitfire and hurricane plane flew 68 miles in order to fly in formation, and in three loops over Tom’s home. The war veteran and his daughter watched the flypast in their garden this morning.

With messages from the Prime Minister and the Queen

While the whole nation is wishing Tom a Happy Birthday, he’s also had two very special well-wishes from both Boris Johnson and the Queen.

Tom was sent a birthday card from the Queen, delivered personally by the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, the monarch’s personal representative.

In a video message for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday, the Prime Minister said, “I know I speak for the whole nation when I say we wish you a very happy 100th birthday,”

“Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation, you’ve created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who have all been doing the most outstanding job.”

How wonderful!

Getting in some rest with his family

The national hero is – like the rest of the country – self-isolating on his 100th birthday, so will be spending most of his day in lockdown at his Bedfordshire home, with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her family.

Tom also explained that after a hectic few weeks, he also plans to step back from the public eye a bit and enjoy a well-deserved few days relaxing!

He said, “I am going to spend my birthday with my family, both here in person and with my daughter remotely, and then I am going to have a few days’ rest.”

However, it seems it won’t be the last of Tom’s incredible charitable efforts. He said, “My legs may be tired, but my mind is racing and I’m hoping to be back very soon with other ways in which I can help people, help others.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Tom.