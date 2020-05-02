Let’s get quizzy! Beat lockdown boredom by testing your knowledge with this celebrity quiz

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Find the answers at the end of the quiz – no cheating!

1) King Edward VIII abdicated the throne for love – but what was the name of the American woman he did it for?

A) Wallis Simpson

B) Jemima Simpson

C) Wendy Simpson

2) Stacey Solomon is known to be close friends with which Instagram influencer?

A) Mrs Hinch

B) Joe Sugg

C) Saffron Barker

3) Who won the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice?

A) Perri Kiely

B) Joe Swash

C) Maura Higgins

4) Which musical group sang the song Gold?

A) The Nolan Sisters

B) Coldplay

C) Spandau Ballet

5) Paul O’Grady was originally famous for his drag appearance as which character?

A) Lily Savage

B) Daisy Savage

C) Iris Savage

6) Lisa Riley recently made a comeback on a soap after 17 years – but which one is it?

A) Coronation Street

B) Emmerdale

C) EastEnders

7) The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith made a BIG error in 2017 – but what did she do?

A) Swore on TV

B) Revealed the winner on Twitter before it aired

C) Said the wrong name of the winner

8) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced this year they’d be quitting life as senior royals – what was their departure nicknamed?

A) Brexit

B) Hexit

C) Megxit

9) Which female star was originally offered the part of Phoebe in Friends?

A) Reese Witherspoon

B) Ellen DeGeneres

C) Nicole Kidman

10) Which TV drama stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston?

A) Line Of Duty

B) Our Girl

C) Doctor Foster

11) Which member of the Royal Family is currently fourth in line to the throne?

A) Princess Charlotte

B) Prince Harry

C) Prince Louis

12) Which of these TV shows does Rylan Clark-Neal not host?

A) Blind Date

B) Ready Steady Cook

C) Supermarket Sweep

13) Which TV duo made their daytime television comeback in 2019 – after nearly 20 years away?

A) Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

B) Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

C) Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan

14) What is The Crown star Olivia Colman’s real name?

A) Alicia Moore

B) Olivia Bilty

C) Sarah Sinclair

15) Who did Brad Pitt marry in July 2000?

A) Angelina Jolie

B) Jennifer Aniston

C) Courteney Cox

16) Which star won The Masked Singer in 2020?

A) Denise Van Outen

B) Nicola Roberts

C) Kelis

17) What is former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer’s real name?

A) Julie Merkell

B) Julie Palmer

C) Jools Roberts

18) Which Strictly star recently shocked the nation by quitting the show to pursue his passion for musical theatre?

A) Gorka Márquez

B) Kevin Clifton

C) Giovanni Pernice

19) Geri Halliwell shocked fans when she quit the Spice Girls – but what year did she leave?

A) 1994

B) 1996

C) 1998

20) Rachel Riley introduced her baby on Countdown earlier this year, but what is she called?

A) Maven

B) Mabel

C) Maisie

21) Coleen Nolan made her official acting debut in which theatre show last year?

A) Calendar Girls

B) Blood Brothers

C) The Thunder Girls

22) Dawn French was back on our TV screens this year – but what was the name of the series she starred in?

A) The Trouble With Lily Andrews

B) The Trouble With Maggie Cole

C) The Trouble With Helen Matthews

23) Louise and Jamie Redknapp called time on their marriage in 2018 – but how long had they been married?

A) 19 years

B) 17 years

C) 15 years

24) The Duchess of Sussex landed her first ‘voiceover’ job after she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals – but what is the film called?

A) Giraffe

B) Cobra

C) Elephant

25) Who won the first ever Big Brother?

A) Brian Dowling

B) Craig Phillips

C) Jade Goody

26) Holly Willoughby’s daughter shares the same first name as which Disney character?

A) Minnie

B) Daisy

C) Belle

27) Which star loved to say ‘rise and shine’ on 2019’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here?

A) Roman Kemp

B) Jacqueline Jossa

C) Caitlyn Jenner

28) What was the name of the singer who didn’t make it into Girls Aloud on Popstars: The Rivals?

A) Javine Hylton

B) Jamelia

C) Jessica Simpson

29) Who is the oldest Nolan sister?

A) Linda

B) Anne

C) Coleen

30) What is the name of the pop band Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong used to be a member of?

A) S Club 7

B) Deuce

C) Steps

31) How many times has Katie Price been married?

A) 3

B) 2

C) 5

32) First Dates star Fred Sirieix has just got engaged – which TV star is planning his stag do?

A) Gino D’Acampo

B) Keith Lemon

C) Gordon Ramsay

33) Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha revealed she wants to renew her wedding vows this year, but what is the name of her current husband?

A) Mark Golding

B) Mark Adderley

C) Mark Lelite

34) Who of the following was NOT a panellist on the first ever Loose Women?

A) Karren Brady

B) Nadia Sawalha

C) Andrea McLean

35) Sandi Toksvig recently announced she was leaving The Great British Bake Off, but who was announced as her replacement?

A) Matt Lucas

B) David Walliams

C) Alan Carr

36) Phillip Schofield recently came out as gay – but who did his first TV interview?

A) Ruth Langsford

B) Eamonn Holmes

C) Holly Willoughby

37) Loose Women’s Saira Khan originally shot to fame on which TV show?

A) The Apprentice

B) Big Brother

C) Antiques Roadshow

38) Andrea McLean wrote a book about the menopause. What was it called?

A) The Menopause And Me

B) Confessions Of A Menopausal Woman

C) Getting Through The Menopause

39) Lisa Faulkner and John Torode recently got married – but for how long had they been dating prior to their nuptials?

A) Seven years

B) Ten years

C) Four years

40) David Beckham revealed he still has the _____, wife Victoria wrote her phone number on. But what is it?

A) Coffee cup

B) Train ticket stub

C) Receipt

Answers: 1) a 2) a 3) b 4) c 5) a 6) b 7) b 8) c 9) b 10) a 11) a 12) a 13) c 14) c 15) b 16) b 17) a 18) b 19) c 20) a 21) c 22) b 23) a 24) c 25) b 26) c 27) c 28) a 29) b 30) b 31) a 32) a 33) b 34) c 35) a 36) c 37) a 38) b 39) a 40) b