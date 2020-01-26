We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celine Dion has paid a touching tribute to her son René-Charles on his 19th birthday, reminding him of his late “father’s guidance”.

The international superstar took to Instagram this weekend to share an unseen photo of her son as a baby while praising the “true gentleman” he has become.

Captioning the adorable photo, which came before another sweet snap of Celine with her son in present day, she wrote in both French and English, “My dear René-Charles, I’m so proud of the way you’re conducting yourself in life. You’re a true gentleman, and I want you to know that your father’s guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do.

“Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life – the sky’s the limit! And above all, have a good time!…. Your happiness is my happiness. I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…”

Celine and her late husband were married for 22 years before he passed away in January 2016 at the age of 74 following a long battle with throat cancer. He was 26 years her senior, and the two met when she was only 12 years old.

Speaking in 2017, Celine admitted that she “will probably grieve for the rest of my life” over her husband’s death.

Rene has prepared me for all my life since I’m 12. I have never met another man in my life, never kissed another man in my life,” she told The Sun.

“I miss him a lot. I miss him a lot for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams.”

During Rene’s last months, Celine said she tried to learn as much as she could from him, as he had been her mentor throughout all her career.

“We talked a lot and I took notes every day. I had my Post-its and my crayons and my book, and everything he wanted or questioned, or he thought of, I wrote it down.”

The two even planned his funeral together; making sure it would be done the way he wanted it.

“I reassured him it was going to be done his way; he chose the songs at his funeral, the way he wanted it, everything to a T. And I respected that.”