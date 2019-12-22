Christine Lampard paid a sweet tribute to her husband Frank on Friday as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

The Loose Women panellist shared a gorgeous throwback image of their big day as she gushed over her other half.

“Four years ago today I married my soulmate. You’re the best husband and daddy we could ever wish for. Happy Anniversary @franklampard 😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️🥂🥂🥂,” she captioned the image.

Christine also shared a black and white snap of the couple posing with their bridesmaids, Frank’s daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, from his marriage to Elen Rivas.

The sweet sentiment was met with floods of messages of congratulations from their showbiz pals and fans.

Holly Willoughby commented: “Awww love you both xxx.” While Susanna Reid wrote: “Congratulations lovely people ♥️,” and Christine’s Loose Women colleague Nadia Sawalha said: “Ahhh happy anniversary hunny . Have a lovely Christmas ♥️🌈.”

The happy couple tied the knot at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members’ club The Arts Club.

Speaking of their special day recently on Loose Women, Christine said: “I felt different the second I got married, something in my mind changed…

“Even the next day I remember we woke up and said ‘Oh my God. We’re Mr and Mrs’, when we finally got round to doing it, it’s the best thing ever. It was just such a lovely special day for all of us.”

Although, in 2017, Christine joked that the wedding almost didn’t go ahead after Frank messed around with her seating plan.

“We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around,” Christine said on an episode of Loose Women.

“I was out working and I came back and Frank and indeed all of my family who were also to blame thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan.

“They’d all had a few beers having a great time, I’m stone cold sober. They thought it was funny.

“I walk in and was like oh my god. Needless to say, if that is a raging temper…”

Frank and Christine have since welcomed a daughter of their own, Patricia, 15 months.