Danielle Armstrong has given an honest account of her struggles during pregnancy as she emotionally reflected on her changing body in a new YouTube video.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star is expecting her first child in May after finding love with her ‘best friend’ Tommy Edney.

But her pregnancy journey has not been an easy one, with Danielle even seeking professional help after admitting she has prenatal depression.

After starting her YouTube channel, Danni Keeping It Real, to support fellow mums-to-be, the emotional star broke down in her latest video after realising just how much her body has changed during a recent trip to Dubai.

‘I can’t explain how important it is to have someone who makes you feel so nice. To have re-assurance,’ Danielle Armstrong said in the video, paying tribute to her friend-turned-fiancé Tommy, who she has known for 22 years.

‘I feel so lucky. You don’t feel yourself – you feel bigger, and there are girls in your hotel who look so good. I’m waddling because I have cream between my legs!

‘I can’t tell you how important it is to have someone to love you for who you are. He has made it easier.

‘Even when people say “you look good pregnant” you do not feel sexy. You need someone. It’s very hard.

‘No more tears,’ she vowed. ‘I have cried the last two nights.’

Danielle previously opened up about her pregnancy struggles after admitting she would often find herself crying for hours.

‘People don’t often speak about the downsides of pregnancy but hundreds of women messaged me saying they’re pleased I spoke out,’ she told Closer magazine. ‘It’s called prenatal depression and it’s really common.’

Danielle Armstrong announced in November that she is expecting her first child. Taking to her Instagram page to share the exciting news, the TV star posted an image with four adorable polaroid snaps of her and Tommy, whose name she hadn’t made public at the time.

In one of the sweet selfie pictures, the excited pair hold up a baby scan photo. Danielle captioned the happy post, ‘The Best Part Of Us Will Be You 👶🏼💗💙’.