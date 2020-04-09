We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether they’re feeling down or you just want them to feel inspired, new streaming service Disney+ has a whole range of empowering, positive messages in their films.

There are plenty of kids films on Netflix but with the arrival of Disney+ in the UK, over 50 million of us have signed up for premium content from the creators of classics like The Aristocrats, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Tarzan. Newer films, Pixar and Marvel flicks are also available, as are all Star Wars films and documentaries on National Geographic. So there’s no chance you’ll be running out of films to watch this weekend.

Many of Disney’s animated are famous for the positive messages they send to kids, like the power of friendship and the importance of family. All available to stream now, you can empower your little one through some of the best Disney films for kids, streaming now on Disney+.

How to watch Disney+ online

Disney+ launched on March 24 2020 in the UK, offering a complete selection of Disney, Pixar and Marvel films on the service.

To sign up to Disney+, you need to head to the website and create an account with your billing details. After that, you’re free to start streaming! Sign up to Disney+ here.

For £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, you can experience the big screen on any of your home devices. With a maximum of four devices, like phones, tablets and laptops, allowed to connect to the service at once you’ll be able to keep everybody happy.

What are the best films for kids on Disney+?

Never underestimate the power of a good film on a weekend (or weekday!) afternoon for lifting kids’ spirits. Now, choosing a film the whole family will enjoy couldn’t be easier.

These are the Disney+ films with positive, inspiring messages for kids….

Brave

Merida is the feisty daughter of Scottish King Fergus and Queen Elinor and a skilled archer, who wants to set her own path in life. She defies an age-old tradition and creates chaos in the kingdom. The heroine is helped by an eccentric witch who grants her a wish, so now Merida must discover the true meaning of courage and undo the wish’s curse before it’s too late.

This beautifully animated story, staring Julie Walters and Emma Thompson, about is about the strength of family bonds and the importance of courage. Your little ones are sure to be inspired in this tale of bravery and defiance in the face of difficult circumstances.

Remi lives in the heart of Paris. He’s always dreamed of finding his way into the famous kitchens of the most romantic city in the world and becoming a chef, but there’s only one problem. He’s a rat and they aren’t too welcome in kitchens.

Your kids are sure to be empowered by this positive message of following your dreams, striving and working for what you want in the face of doubt.

Ages: 6+

Toy Story 1-4

Join Woody, Buzz and the gang on their travels around Andy’s bedroom in this series of four films from Pixar.

Teaching little ones about the values of friendship with memorable musical numbers like “You’ve got a friend in me”, these films will bring laughter and maybe a tear to your eye.

Ages: 5+

Finding Nemo

If you haven’t seen Pixar’s Finding Nemo before, we won’t ruin the plot for you. But this colourful film set under the sea stars a whole host of lively characters like reformed sharks, enthusiastic turtles and even an overexcited pufferfish.

Fun for the whole family, follow Marlin in his search for his son and you’ll soon be invested in the messages of never giving up hope and always striving for what you want.

Ages: 5+

The Incredibles

Another fantastic Pixar film, this is a tale of superheroes told in the best possible way. The Incredibles are just your standard family – there’s Mr and Mrs Incredible, their daughter Violet, son Dash and baby, Jack Jack. Except the Incredibles have superpowers and when evil threatens their city, The Incredibles spring back into action.

In this story of good versus evil, the tale of doing the right thing and sticking together as a family rings true. Even in the face of huge monster robots.

Ages: 6+

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

We know the stories of Christopher Robin and his best friend Pooh from the story books. But on Disney+ the empowering, positive messages of long-lasting friendship are told in a whole new way with a series of films.

The ones available on Disney+ include: Christopher Robin, The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh, Piglet’s Big Movie, Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin, Pooh’s Heffalump Movie, The Tigger Movie, Winnie The Pooh,Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year, Winnie The Pooh: Springtime With Roo.

Ages: 3+

Frozen

Frozen is a hugely popular film for kids (and adults!) of all ages. It’s the story of fearless Anna, played by Kristen Bell, who joins forces with the friendly Kristoff and his reindeer sidekick to find her sister, the Snow Queen Elsa when their kingdom becomes trapped in a perpetual winter. It’s an epic journey that leads the two heroes into encounters with mystical trolls, funny snowmen and blizzard conditions.

This entertaining musical from Disney, now streaming on Disney+ is not only filled with musical numbers you’ll be singing for days afterwards, but is a tale of strong family bonds and never giving up hope when you want to achieve something.

Ages: 5+

Mulan

Mulan takes her father’s spot in the Chinese military, even though she is not allowed to serve as she is a girl. To save her ill father from battle, she impersonates a man and goes off to train. Accompanied by her trusty dragon, played by Eddie Murphy, Mulan uses her wits to help ward off an invasion.

In this captivating tale you kids will learn that family always comes first, you can do anything you set your mind to, be kind to everyone and you’re much stronger than you might think.

Ages: 8+

Peter Pan

Everyone knows the story of the boy who never grew up, the tale of Captain Hook and Tinkerbell. But you can enjoy it all over again on Disney+.

This film encourages kids to head towards adventure, that it’s okay to act like a child sometimes and that trust is all you need to do incredible things. Also, that everyone needs their Mum at some point.

Ages: 5+

The Aristocats

Aristocats is on Disney+ and available to be streamed, right now. The film follows the lives of felines in Paris. When Duchess, an high-class cat loses her home to a new owner, she is forced out onto the street and rescued by an alley-cat called Thomas O’Malley who helps Duchess and her kittens return to their home.

Spreading messages of acceptance and supporting those less fortunate than yourself alongside a jazzy soundtrack, this is one of the best films for kids on Disney+.

Ages: 7+

Over the holidays or at the weekend, there’s nothing better than tuning into a great film with your family. While you’re watching, you can also be spreading positive messages of empowerment to your kids, of any age through Disney+.