Eamonn Holmes leaves fans disappointed with Gogglebox revelation

Daytime TV’s favourite couple returned to screens last night on Gogglebox, inspiring a rather unlikely discussion with their appearance.

Throughout the show, which saw the couple tune into the week’s most engaging shows, the couple’s striking kitchenware was on full display, housing some tasty-looking Friday night treats and prompting viewers to enquire where the couple purchased the bowl.

MORE: Support pours in for Eamonn Holmes on social media after ‘idiotic’ and ‘cruel’ Gogglebox edit leaves him ‘deeply upset’

One fan wrote, ‘Watching #CelebrityGogglebox and wondering where @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes got the bowl on their table? Very nice.’

While another commented, ‘Would love to know where your crisp and nibbles bowls are from on Gogglebox. I love them @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL.’

Unfortunately, Eamonn had to disappoint fans, revealing that the bowl wasn’t actually purchased in the UK.

‘A lot of people asking that for some reason Angela… we bought them in a Shopping Mall in Portugal a few years ago. Sorry, can’t help you more than that.’

After looking into where the shopping mall was, Eamonn later replied, ‘The Mall is called …Algarve Shopping.’

Looks like we won’t be able to pick one up for ourselves any time soon then…

Eamonn previously revealed that he was distressed after Channel 4 ‘unfairly’ edited an episode where he was talking about his father’s death candidly. He wrote on twitter, He wrote, ‘In reply to a number of complaints …. I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my Father dying from a Heart Attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his Father CPR . Idiotic and cruel edit.’

He’s since tweeted about the incident.

Can’t wait to see you next time, Eamonn!