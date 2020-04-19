We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

British actor Will Mellor has revealed that his father has passed away in an emotional social media post.

The star – known for his roles in Line of Duty and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps – posted a video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, confirming the death of his dad.

He describes the situation as the ‘worst week’ of his life and says he’s struggling to come to terms with the loss of his ‘hero’.

In the video, Will says, ‘I’ve been going over and over in my head, whether I should even do this video. It seems right.

‘My dad passed away three days ago. There’s a lot of people out there, I haven’t got their number [so] I can’t let them know. They’ve probably met my dad, I’ve been everywhere with him, we went everywhere together. That’s how close we was [sic].

‘It’s just the hardest time. It’s horrendous. What do you do when you lose your hero?’

He adds, ‘I also know there are a lot of people who are going through this out there. I just want you to know I feel your pain. We’ve just got to try and stick together and get through it. Try and remember the good times.

‘If you think about my dad, remember the good times. That’s what I’m going to do, and we’ll get through this. That’s it.’

While the cause of death hasn’t been revealed, Will has said that it wasn’t coronavirus related.

Messages of love have been pouring in for the actor, with many celebrities offering their support at this difficult time.

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid replied to his tweet, ‘So so sorry Will. Love to you and your family.’

Fellow TV presenter Dan Walker added, ‘Dear me. So sorry Will. Horrible news.’

Will previously told followers about his dad’s illness, at the beginning of the month, explaining he had been rushed to hospital in late March.

Our thoughts are with Will’s family and friends.