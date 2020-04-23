We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adam Thomas put on a lavish birthday surprise for his wife Caroline as she turned the big 3-0.

The former Emmerdale soap star took to his Instastory to share his sweet birthday surprise with his followers.

The clip showed Adam playing a white piano in the garden with their children sat singing the traditional Happy Birthday song.

He captioned the clip, ‘She cried…smashed it !! Haha happy birthday to my beautiful wife … I was there on your 18th birthday and now your 30th…u may be getting older but your more beautiful now than ever before! Hope you have the best day because, if anyone deserves it it’s you !! ❤️ @carolinethomas23’

The pair have son Teddy, two, and daughter Elsie-Rose, one, and married in 2017 after a long romance.

And it’s not the first time he has gushed about his beloved wife. He wrote, ’12 years I’ve spent loving you… and I promise I will never stop! Happy anniversary @carolinethomas23 I’ll self isolate with you anytime you want … just not with the kids next time.’

What did pals make of Adam Thomas’ grand gesture?

And his grand ‘Elton John’ style gesture even brought a tear to the eyes of pal Gemma Atkinson. she wrote, ‘Even I cried ❤️ Have the best day!!!’ and reality star Nathan Massey, who is married to Love Island star Cara De La Hoyde, commented, ‘Well done adam !!! You’ve just set the bar too high for all us blokes !!! How we all gonna compete with this.’

And Ross Worswick added, ‘This is unreal bro.’

He had decorated the garden with pink and white balloons with a giant 3 and 0 under a balloon arch at the bottom of the garden.