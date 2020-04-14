We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adam Thomas is overwhelmed after he successfully taught his son how to ride a bike without stabilizers during lockdown.

The soap star was bursting with pride at the weekend when he took his son Teddy, five, on his first bike ride after learning to ride his bicycle without any aids.

Adam, who has son Teddy and daughter Elsie-Rose, who turns two next month, with his wife Caroline, is proud that he’s accomplished this father-son moment during the world health crisis.

He uploaded a snap of him and his kids on their bikes and captioned it, ‘If the only thing I did whilst in lock down, was teach my son how to ride a bike with no stabilisers… and then go on our first bike ride together… I’ll come out of this with my head held high.”

He continued, ‘Proud father yesterday getting to see my boy riding his bike next to mine, moments like that stay with you forever! Good morning guys stay safe and have a wonderful productive week.’

And his celebrity fans were equally proud of his achievement.

Denise Van Outen wrote, ‘Aw, brilliant,’ and Diversity star Jordan Banjo added, ‘This is sick man’.

Adam’s brother Scott, shared his emotional side at the news by uploading a cry face emoji.

Why are Adam Thomas’ family missing each other during lockdown?

But fans were quick to support him after it’s thought he’s missing his brother and nephew.

One fan wrote, ‘I am auntie missing her nieces and nephews. Like u I live for them and I feel your pain on not being able to hold them, but hopefully to much longer,’ and another added, ‘Just think Scott soon as this is all over you’ll be able to take him on bike rides too ❤️ these few weeks now of being safe as families will never stop the life time of memories still ready to be made.’

Meanwhile Adam’s other brother Ryan is enjoying lockdown as a new parent, after his fiancee Lucy gave birth to son Roman.