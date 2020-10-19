We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has confirmed her long awaited return to the spotlight.

The Hello singer shared her excitement on social media last night, revealing she is set to make a rare appearance on TV, hosting US sketch show, Saturday Night Live.

The Tottenham born songstress, who recently shocked fans with her drastic seven stone weight loss, shared a message with her fans on Instagram, highlighting her excitement for her telly presenting stint.

She wrote, ‘Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!

‘I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?‘

Revealing that US singer H.E.R will be her special guest on the show next week, Adele added, ‘I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️.’

While many fans were thrilled by the news, many were a little disappointed that the iconic music star hadn’t announced the release of a new album, five years after the launch of 25.

‘GIRL I THOUGHT IT WAS AN ALBUM😭,’ one penned.

‘omg I really thought the album was coming out on october 24th and it was called H.E.R,’ added another.

‘Until I read the caption it thought this was a new song release 😢,’ a third agreed.

Others were left convinced that the SNL appearance might be Adele’s chance to reveal that a new album or single is on the way.