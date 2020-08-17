We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele penned an emotional message to her fans urging them to read a self-help book that she claims helped her find 'happiness, joy and freedom'.

The global music sensation from Tottenham left the world in awe when she revealed an incredible 7 stone weight loss transformation earlier this year and has now credited a best-selling book for changing the way she sees herself and her life.

Taking to social media, the singing sensation and mother-of-one, shared the front cover of Untamed: Stop pleasing, Start Living written by Glennon Doyle alongside a lengthy caption.

Penning the post, the Rolling In The Deep songstress, who split from her husband Simon Konecki last year, recalled how the literature had ‘made her soul scream‘ and helped her take control of her existence.

‘If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it,’ she wrote.

‘Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!!‘

Going on to applaud the author of the book for teaching her how to feel liberated, Adele finally added, ‘Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️.’

Of course, fans of the Hello hit maker were desperate to hear whether her new outlook on life had inspired a new album.

‘Adele where’s the album?😭,’ one commenter asked.

Responding to the queries on when her next musical release can be expected, Adele admitted it’s not on its way out any time soon.

‘I honestly have no idea,’ she simply wrote.