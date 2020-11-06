We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Supermarket giant Aldi has released its 2020 Christmas advert.

The huge budget supermarket chain has been focussing on all things festive lately, releasing its epic Christmas hampers and festive foodie treats.

Now, Aldi has left fans delighted with the annual release of its iconic Christmas advert, featuring the famous Kevin the Carrot.

This year’s story is centred on the beloved carrot family, whose dad, Kevin, is a long way from home, with his vegetable children refusing to celebrate Christmas until he returns.

Faced with the prospect of spending Christmas cold and alone, Kevin accidentally wakes a hibernating hedgehog who agrees to help him get home to his family. But it isn’t quite that easy…

After a prickly ride across the snow, the pair find themselves in trouble when they fall off a cliff and down into icy cold water.

Meanwhile, back home, the family is worried sick about Kevin’s absence and with the table food laid out, they are unable to celebrate without him.

A surprised Santa stumbles across Kevin and the hedgehog after they got washed up on to the riverbank outside his workshop. But can he get him home in time?

The family adventure was shared by Aldi on their Instagram page, alongside the caption, ‘It wouldn’t be Christmas without our shooting star, Kevin the Carrot. Will he make it home in thyme?‘

Naturally, Aldi fans are in love with the adorable tale and flooded the comment section with praise.

One wrote ‘Best Christmas advert I’ve seen.’

Another couldn’t hold back the tears, admitting, ‘Bloody love this! Who’d have thought the nation would turn into blubbering messes over a carrot.’

While a third added, ‘This was just a delight to watch loved it ! Well done Aldi.’

Watch the 2020 Aldi Christmas Advert here:

And some have even called for Aldi, who previously released the carrot soft toy collection, to make a compilation of all it’s Christmas adverts on a DVD. They said, “Wish aldi would release a DVD of all the adverts. I would watch them all the time, any time of year.”

Anything to bring a bit of extra joy this Christmas…