Alesha Dixon announces exciting news amid coronavirus lockdown

Alesha Dixon has announced the exciting news that she is making a music comeback.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge revealed that she has been secretly writing music to go towards a “heartfelt” album that she is planning to release.

Alesha revealed that after a five-year break, she is planning to return to the charts, but has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I was in the middle of writing some great, really authentic songs, really honest,” she told the Sun. “Some of them were actually inspired by this whole craziness that’s been going on in the world.

“I’m ready for the next record,” she revealed. “I really want to make a heartfelt, honest record that really has something to say. I’m excited to get back, so fingers crossed.”

Speaking about her upcoming album, which could be released in January to mark her 20-year anniversary in the industry, Alesha explained, “I was in the studio writing and then Boris Johnson said lockdown and the session had to stop.

“I got a text the other day from the producer asking if I felt ready to go back in the studio. I am definitely ready, I’m just making sure that we can and it’s allowed and it’s all safe.”

The TV star also revealed that she would love to go back across the Atlantic, after landing a role as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

“It had been a dream of mine for a very long time to work on American television and that was definitely a ‘pinch me’ moment,” she opened up.

“No matter who you are or what you do, everybody gets to a point where they get itchy feet and they want to try something new and they need to be challenged.

“I like to step into an arena that makes me feel afraid because I know that that’s good for me,” admitted Alesha.

“I know that by stepping out of my comfort zone, great things come from that. So I try to embrace that.

“I was really scared but in the most amazing way.”

“I was so excited, I’d just had my daughter and we all went out there together as a family.

“The world is on lockdown but I can’t wait for it to be over so I can hopefully go back out to America and see what other opportunities there are out there for me.”