Water baby!

Alesha Dixon marked a milestone memory with her youngest daughter Anaya as they took to the water for her first boat trip.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and mum of two, to Azura, six, and Anaya, 11-months, who she has with husband Azuka, got out on the ocean to enjoy a family boat trip and her youngest’s reaction was caught on camera.

Alesha, 41, uploaded a snap and captioned it, ‘Anaya’s first time on a boat today! She was mesmerised by the ocean!’

And fans were in awe with the beautiful snap.

One wrote, ‘Two stunning lady’s’ another put, ‘What a stunning photo hope ur having a good time’ and a third added, ‘Lucky Anaya.’

It’s understood Alesha is enjoying a break in Jersey with her family but with the sun shining it could easily be mistaken for a more exotic location.

She has been spending time with Dr Tessa Hartmann, creative and comms consultant, as she shared a snap from the garden with a caption, ‘Beautiful day @tessahartmann1 with your gorgeous family ♥️ #islandlife’

Their mini-break comes days after eldest daughter Azura finally had her best friend come round to play in the garden of their home.

‘Azura was so happy to finally have a play date with her bestie today! @muisyrae.and.jake We love you’.

Alesha will be enjoying the time off work as it’s been confirmed by ITV this week that BGT will return to screens this autumn.

The series was halted on account of the coronavirus pandemic, which meant they couldn’t air their live semi finals and finals. When the final audition show ended, all we were told is that the finals would be happening later in the year but it has since been confirmed to return.

The exact return date is still to be announced but Britain’s Got Talent will resume production with a one-off catch-up show before heading straight into the BGT semi finals that were postponed in the spring.

These will run on a weekly basis, airing Saturday nights in the the autumn.