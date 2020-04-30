We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alesha Dixon shares her joy after daughter Azura takes full control of creating her own music video.

The youngster, six, was tasked with creating a dance video as part of International Dance Day but instead of getting her dance trained mum or dad Azuka to help her out, she takes control of her own masterpiece.

Alesha, 41, uploaded a short clip of the finished result and captioned it, ‘Had so much fun this morning creating a little music video for Azura’s school dance challenge for #internationaldanceday Two dancers in this house but she wanted to do her own choreography, styling and music selection! Love this kid! #trollsworldtour’

What do fans think of Alesha Dixon’s daughter

And fans were loving it.

One wrote, ‘Just like her parents she’s got the moves’ another put, ‘Ohhhh love her!!! ? She is the coolest kid!! Loovveeee her hair like this! Styling amazing! Every on point!!!’ and a third added, ‘She’s the daughter of two incredible dancers of course she’ll do her own choreography’.

Wearing a pink ballerina style dress, with leather jacket and sunglasses, Azura certainly looks every inch a pop star as she struts her stuff in the hallway with her toy Troll looking on.

Alesha has been homeschooling Azura while juggling her own workouts and looking after youngest daughter Anaya, aged eight months.

And just the other week Alesha allowed Azura to make her camera debut as she raised awareness about a chairty during a fundraising appeal. Showing her matureness, Azura was keen to help her mum put the message across to her fans on how important it was to help out.

Alesha captioned the clip, ‘Let’s come together to support @national_emergencies_trust_ #netcoronavirusappeal and help the people in your communities affected by coronavirus.

Text NET to 70141 to donate £5. It is a quick and easy way to make sure money gets to as many people as possible as soon as possible, thank you x’