Alesha Dixon gave birth to her second child Anaya six months ago, and is already thinking about having a third.

Speaking about the fact she’s a slightly older mum at 41, on Loose Women, the Britain’s Got Talent judge – who is also mum to six-year-old Azura – said: “I try not to look at it like that, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s something that I think about, especially when I think about potentially having another baby.

“I do think ‘Well, I don’t know if I want to be too old before I have another.’ I’m 42 this year.”

Panellist Carol McGiffin then asked if Azura is hassling Alesha to have a third child so she can have a boy.

And Alesha said: “She has good and bad days. Some days she said, ‘No’ and other days she says, ‘Yes, it’s time for a brother now.'”

She added: “She said one day, ‘Oh it’s really hard isn’t it mummy, having children?’ She did actually say one day she missed it being the three of us. I said, ‘You did ask me for a sibling. You know mummy did this for you!’ That kind of thing.”

Alesha also spoke of her eldest being a “gorgeous” big sister to little Anaya.

She said: “She was reading to her sister the other night actually and it was the most special thing ever… it was gorgeous.”

Alesha went on to confess that, despite often having days where she’s emotional and tired, she couldn’t be happier with her two daughters.

She gushed: “It’s lovely. It’s the loveliest disruption I’ve ever had in my life. Every day is a new challenge. I have good days, I have days when I’m crying and exhausted, but I try my best.

“My mum is amazing, my partner is incredible as well.”