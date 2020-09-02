We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alesha Dixon turned party planner when she organised a special festival themed birthday surprise for her one-year-old daughter Anaya.

The singer turned TV presenter wanted to make sure her daughter had a birthday to remember when she created a mini-festival themed bash alongside her husband Azuka.

Alesha shared a snippet of the fun with her followers and captioned the snaps, ‘@azukaononye and I had so much fun creating our mini Firstival for Anaya with the help of our family and friends at @dazzleandfizz @grind & @cakescouturelondon Special day for a special buba! #firstival #birthday.’

READ MORE: Alesha Dixon announces exciting news amid coronavirus lockdown

Anaya can be seen crawling on a fur rug, under a bright pink tipi. And for the adults there was a larger tipi and fairy castle theme soft play for the youngsters. But the fun didn’t stop there, among other things to do there was an ice cream van, Alesha’s eldest daughter Azura, six, had a go on the hook a duck, crepes, cinema screen, a glitter bar and festival food van completed the mini experience. With a cake of dreams in co-ordinating pinks and purple colours waiting for the birthday girl.

And not wanting the fun to end, Alesha uploaded a magical snap of the Tipi at night and captioned it, ‘Tipi of dreams! Thank you @countrytipis for letting us keep it up for a few days longer! #Firstival.’

But due to post-lockdown restrictions, not all of Alesha’s friends could attend the bash, one wrote, ‘Love this and gutted we couldn’t be there, especially as the food and booze looks banging’ to which Alesha replied, ‘fingers crossed we can all celebrate together next year when hopefully we are allowed to get back to normal!!!’

Meanwhile Alesha has returned to screens with Britain’s Got Talent after an extended summer break, as filming resumes for the semi-finals of the ITV show.