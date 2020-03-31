We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The mum of two, to Azura, six, and Anaya, aged seven months, who she has with partner Azuka Ononye kick-started her fitness regime without her trainer, while daughter Anaya was sleeping but the nap was short but sweet so Alesha was keen to get her daughter involved.

She uploaded some clips of her working out and captioned them, ‘I can’t go in as hard as I normally would but at least the workout was completed, I had a good sweat and feel much better for it.’

She continued, ‘Working out using your own body weight or your babies is just as good!!! Anaya is only tiny, so the bigger she gets the better! Just try some simple sit ups, backward lunges, press ups & squats, see how you get on!’

And her Instagram followers were keen to get their hands on Alesha’s youngest to help them keep fit. One joked, ‘Great workout but where do I get an Anaya?’

Another wrote, ‘I can’t cope with how gorgeous she is!!!!’ and fellow BGT judge Amanda put, ‘Love this’.

And it looks like hard-working daughter Azura is making home schooling life easier for Alesha, she uploaded a snap of her doing her cursive handwriting school work and captioned it, ‘So proud of our girl! She is working so hard and making it fun for us all! #azura #msdixon #mrononye #homeschool’

When is Alesha back on TV with Britain’s Got Talent?

No doubt during isolation, the family will be tuning in to watch Alesha on the new series of BGT which kicks off in April. Alesha confirmed the pre-recorded auditions would be aired next month. She uploaded a promo video and captioned it, ‘#Repost @bgt

‘Britain’s Got Talent is BACK this April with a whole heap of Golden Buzzer-worthy talent! Who’s excited? Make sure you join us on @itv and @wearestv1.’

But it looks like Alesha’s kids will keep her motivated through these tough times…