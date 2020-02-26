We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alex Jones has decided she won't be having any more children for environmental reasons, and opened up about the stresses of being a mum of two.

The One Show host has two sons, Edward, three, and eight-month-old Kit, with her husband Charlie Thomson, but they’re stopping there.

“Charlie is adamant that for the sake of the planet, two children is enough,” Alex said. “And I think I’m too old to have another child now, anyway. It happens for a lot of people and good for them, but we’re just glad we have two healthy children.”

Alex also admitted she “struggles” juggling her busy work and home life, and sometimes feels like she’s “awful” at being a mum.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she said: “For me personally, some days I don’t think it’s possible. It’s a struggle. I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I’m absolutely awful at it.

“Life isn’t this series of perfect days where work is going amazingly and you’re a brilliant wife…. that’s how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it.”

Alex – who came back to work in January after giving birth to Kit – also confessed she wishes she’d taken a longer maternity leave after the birth of Edward, known as Teddy, having only taken three months off, admitting it was “unrealistic”.

She said: “I’d made unrealistic promises before I went off to have a baby. I’d never had a child before; I had no idea. And I had this fear it would interfere, that I’d have to compromise my work life.

“I now realise that was ridiculous because in fact I think I makes you better at work. It makes you a little bit more resilient, which is what you have to be in this industry – and in life!”