Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer married his model girlfriend Toni Garrn in her hometown of Hamburg last week.

British actor Alex, 30, and 28-year-old model Toni have become Mr and Mrs after tying the knot in a small ceremony, sharing the news on Instagram this weekend.

The couple shared a super sweet photo of them sharing a kiss and showing off their new wedding bands, moments after saying “I do”.

German born Toni wore a silk slip dress and white wrap scarf as she was spotted celebrating tying the knot at Berner Schloss palace on 2 October.

Soaking up the surroundings outside, Alex was seen greeting family and friends who were able to fly out and join them for the scaled down wedding ceremony, as coronavirus restrictions in the UK have meant people have had to form social bubbles.

Dressed in a charcoal grey suit, Alex, wore a blue shirt which he left unbuttoned at the collar.

Toni, who had her blonde hair down, complimented her wedding day look with a large hat, believed to have been borrowed from one of her guests who was later spotted wearing it.

After sharing some champagne to toast to their married life, the pair were seen leaving the venue together with Toni clutching on to a gold heart-shaped balloon.

Toni was carrying gifts and her leather handbag, wearing a beige coat.

After the ceremony, Toni took to Instagram to update her fans on her change of status. She shared a snap from the day and captioned it, ‘Now you really get to call me wifey’ as the pair kissed and showed off their ring fingers in a loved-up pose.

Friends rushed to congratulate the couple. One wrote, ‘Congratulations @alexpettyfer @tonigarrn 💥♥️🙏🏽 love always wins. So happy for the both of you. God Bless‘ and another added, ‘Wonderful news!! congratulations to you two!! 🥂‘

Alex popped the question Christmas Eve last year but the couple waited until New Year’s Eve to announce their happy news. At the time the couple shared a snap and captioned it, ‘I still can’t believe it. Okay now for real the last throwback to 2019. Onto 2020 as wifey.’