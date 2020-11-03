We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alex Reid has confirmed he and his fiancée Nikki Manashe are expecting a baby.

The professional cage fighter took to social media to confirm the lovely news, explaining that Nikki is three weeks pregnant following the couple’s two-year IVF struggle.

Katie Price’s ex-husband Alex shared the announcement with his Instagram followers, opening up on his and his wife-to-be’s previous pregnancy hardships.

“Nicola my fiancée, we had two embryos put inside the oven. And we are currently, until proven otherwise, three weeks pregnant,” Alex told his followers.

“Normally I wouldn’t announce this because you’re supposed to wait until several months.

“But because we’re highlighting what’s going on with our IVF journey, the cat’s already out the bag.

“I am happy and that’s hard to say because it’s been one of the toughest times in my life,” reality star Alex added, before explaining that he is unable to spend time with Nikki because of her vulnerability amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m also not happy because I don’t get to see Nicola. Because she’s on such powerful IVF drugs and immune-suppressant drugs to kill her immune system.

“Because we’ve lost… we’ve had five miscarriages due to her immune system killing the babies.

“So we had to suppress her immune system so I can’t see Nicola. But, hey, it’s OK.”

Alex and Nicola’s most recent baby loss happened in September 2019 and at the time Alex shared the devastating news online, penning, ‘It brings me with great sadness that I have to write this post. Today we lost our 5th baby Phoenix Reid. No words can describe the pain that couples go through who lose a child.’

Video of the Week

Sharing his condolences for others suffering the pain of miscarriage, Alex went on to say, ‘My amazing partner @ivf_chasing_dreams has been through so much from painful treatments to operations time and time again.

‘Women who go through IVF I salute your bravery, men who stand by there sides I respect you. We will have our happily ever after.’