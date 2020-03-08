We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alex Scott has confessed to suffering with her mental health after internet trolls forced her to seek professional help.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that she has been seeing a therapist for the last 12 months after online abuse became too much for her to handle.

Luckily, she admits it’s the best decision she’s ever made.

“The past year has been really hard in terms of trolling,” Alex said at an International Women’s Day event for The Sun, alongside TV presenters Davina McCall and Claudia Winkleman.

“It led me to go and seek therapy, to speak about it. And it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

The 34-year-old added: “I would say I’m still on a journey. I’m still in therapy so I’m still learning how to communicate with my emotions more.”

Recalling how the trolling started last year, just months before becoming a contestant on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, she said: “At the start I was just trying to pass over it. But you see it.

“It’s easy for people to say, ‘Well why don’t you come off social media? Why don’t you not react to them? Why don’t you tell your family and friends?’

“But I didn’t want to tell my family and friends because I didn’t want to put that pressure on them, I didn’t want them to worry.

“I wanted to escape it when I was with my friends, I wanted to talk about something else.”

She added: “But it got to a point where it was too hard for me. Then there was a part of me that was fighting it, as I like social media. I love interacting with people, so why should I let them win by coming off social media?”