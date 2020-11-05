This Morning’s Alison Hammond stuns fans with INCREDIBLE transformation

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning's Alison Hammond presenter oozes glamour with her latest makeover.

Alison Hammond has wowed fans with her beauty as she shares an unrecognisable snap from her lockdown life.

The reality star turned TV presenter took to Instagram to show off her latest look wearing a leopard print top with her curly hair down and natural looking make up – which you too could recreate with this beauty advent calendar from The Fragrance Store.

Alison uploaded a selfie and captioned it, “Lockdown glow up!!! @steviebstylefashion @hairbymichellesultan @makeupbymikey @vitoriasatelier” and tagged her beauty squad who helped her create the fabulous look.

And both celebrity friends and fans just can’t get enough. Lisa Riley wrote, “Just BEAUTIFUL…..inside and out.” Former Strictly star Chizzy Akudolu added, “WHATTT!!?? Who dis Goddess??” and Loose Women’s Andrea McLean added, “Beautiful lady!”

And fans are loving Alison’s fab new look. One fan wrote, “Wow Alison, you look stunning,” a second put, “The only woman we all need on our tele. Looking incredible!” And a third fan added, “OH….. MY…… GOD. You are literally stunning!!!!!!!! “

READ MORE: Alison Hammond shares heartbreaking news as she reveals her father passed away

The star looks remarkably different to what she did pre-lockdown when she attended the TRIC awards back in March alongside her This Morning co-stars.

Last month the popular TV presenter guest edited This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary and she had a great time taking over the sofa without Holly Willoughby, who recently broke down in tears and Phillip Schofield.

Video of the Week

Speaking after the show, Alison told her followers, “Had such a lovely day Hosting And Editing the show with the lovely @radioleary . Thanks to the @thismorning team for making it possible and the crew and team for making it so special ! That was a great day @itv special thanks to the real editor @martinfrizell1 for allowing me to look after his show.”

And fans called for Alison to have her own show. One said, “Your amazing Alison – you so deserve your own show xx” (sic).

Who else wants to see more of Alison on TV? Yes please….