Alison Hammond has shared devastating news with fans as she revealed that her father has passed away.

The ITV presenter, who regularly appears on This Morning and Loose Women, took to her Instagram account to share the upsetting news with her over 600,000 followers.

Sharing a throwback photo of her late father, the grieving daughter wrote alongside the post, ‘This is my real Dad Clifford Hammond who passed away last week in Jamaica 🇯🇲’.’

Speaking about how the coronavirus lockdown has prevented her from being able to travel over to the Caribbean to bid goodbye to her father, Alison continued, ‘I’m saddened that I won’t be able to make his funeral and saddened that he wasn’t part of my life as much as I would have liked but I still have a sense of loss and emptiness.

‘Sleep well Daddy , love leaves a memory no on can steal . RIP 🙏🏾’

Fans and friends inundated the star with messages of condolences, with This Morning host Holly Willoughby leading the tributes, writing, ‘Alison… sending you so much love 💕 ✨’.

Fellow This Morning Ruth Langsford also reached out, adding, ‘Sad to hear that darling….sending you love & a huge hug ❤️,’ while others commented, ‘Sorry for your loss 🙏🏽,’ ‘Big loves to you Alison ❤️’ and ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

The sad news comes just months after the TV star lost her mother Maria.

Taking to her Instagram page on Valentine’s Day with a pair of adorable photos of the mother and daughter, Alison wrote, ‘Today I dedicate Valentine’s Day to my beautiful, wonderful Mother Maria who passed away from liver and lung cancer.

‘Yesterday my family and I celebrated her amazing life and laid her to rest in a beautiful ceremony she would have been proud of.

‘Thank you mummy for giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that your ok and with God in Heaven now.

‘I will always remember you and try and make you proud. I love you mum ♥️♥️♥️’.

Our thoughts are with Alison and her family during this difficult time ♥️