Nickleodeon star Amanda Bynes took to Instagram at the weekend to reveal she’s gotten engaged.

The child actress shared the exciting news with her fans by posting a photo of a giant ring on social media.

In the snap, the giant jewel can be seen on the 33-year-old’s ring finger, who captioned the upload with the caption, ‘Engaged to tha love of my life.’

Having revealed the exciting news to her 261 thousand followers, lots of Amanda’s fans were keen to know the identity of her future husband.

‘Girl show us him,’ one wrote, while another added, ‘Congrats manda! who is the lucky man? ❤️.’

Responding to the prying, the She’s The Man star posted a snap shot of herself posing beside her partner beside the simple caption, ‘Lover.’

It has been reported that Amanda, who has suffered with bipolar disorder and addiction issues in the past, met her boyfriend turned fiancé at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Lots of Amanda’s fans came forward with kind words, congratulating her on the lovely milestone.

‘Congratulations!! ❤❤❤ I wish you all the happiness in the world. You deserve it!!’ one penned.

‘Congrats and gorgeous ring❣️all the happiest❤️,’ wrote another.

‘Congrats gal you deserve to be happy,’ agreed a third.

It seems that love has been a prominent theme in the Easy A actress’ life lately.

On New Year’s Eve, she debuted a delicate heart tattoo on her cheek, showing off the edgy inking with a selfie, captioned with an alien emoji.