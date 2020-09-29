We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amanda Holden sparked hundreds of Ofcom complaints with her racy wardrobe choice on Saturday night's episode of Britain's Got Talent.

Amanda, who is well known for her impressive figure, stepped out on the live broadcast rocking a very low cut navy blue gown – but many viewers thought the frock left too little to the imagination with its plunging neckline and huge leg slit.

A whopping 235 complaints were issued to TV standards watchdog Ofcom about Amanda’s chest-baring number, with hundreds more viewers taking to social media to point out her controversial outfit choice.

Many were convinced that the mum-of-two’s nipples were exposed live on TV.

One asked on Twitter, ‘Just me, or does Amanda’s dress make it look like her nipples are out?‘

While another penned, ‘Is it me or Amanda’s nipples nearly hanging out of her top?‘

‘Are we not going to address the fact that Amanda’s nipples are out for all to see?,’ wondered a third.

Meanwhile, others were quick to defend Amanda, with one writing, ‘NO YOU COULDNT. Those are shadows from where the dress doesn’t touch her skin. Nipples aren’t found in your cleavage.’

Amanda, who has been slammed for her risqué outfits in the past, recently revealed she isn’t fazed by the negative attention they attract.

“I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!,” Amanda admitted.

“No one talks about Alesha Dixon’s – she’s got great boobs by the way – and she’s eight years younger than me.

“Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels,” she told You magazine.

The wave of criticism surrounding Amanda’s dress comes after Ofcom received almost 2000 complaints when Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon wore a necklace giving a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement on the live programme.

The songstress stepped out on the broadcast sporting a pendant necklace with the letters ‘BLM’ hanging from it, prompting hundreds of complaints.

Responding to the backlash, Ofcom said, “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”