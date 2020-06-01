Amanda Holden rocks bikini as she attempts hilarious TikTok dance with her lookalike teenage daughter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amanda Holden has been leaving her fans in stitches throughout lockdown.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge takes to her social media platforms almost every day with a hilarious new video in an attempt tickle and cheer up her millions of followers.

After getting her loyal fans giggling with footage of her dragging the wheelie bins out in her wedding dress, telling her kids weekends and school holidays are banned in a hilarious prank and leaving hundreds of commenters wondering why her knees have Donald Trump’s face on, Amanda’s uploaded yet another great video.

Amanda Holden’s TikTok dance

Proving she’s down with all the latest social media trends, the actress and singer headed to her TikTok account to take on a trending challenge with her teenage daughter, Alexa.

Thanks to the recent hot weather, Amanda was able to show off her tanned, toned figure in a gorgeous blue bikini as she knocked a pair of sunglasses onto her face and fist pumped along with the video’s music.

Of course, Mandy’s fans were thrilled to see her expanding her TikTok content, with loads taking to the comment section to praise her efforts.

‘Press the golden buzzer Simon,’ one joked, referencing Amanda’s iconic role on the BGT judging panel.

‘Wow just wow Amanda 😍,’ another penned, swooning over the glam mum-of-two.

‘Amanda looks incredible! you go girl 💪 ❤️,’ continued a third.

We must say, we’re rather impressed by Amanda’s TikTok skills.

The Heart radio host has been spending the duration of lockdown in her lavish Surrey home with daughters Lexi and Hollie and her husband, Chris Hughes.

It’s not been all play though, as Amanda has been continuing to turn up to work at the radio studio in order to host her weekday breakfast show, alongside co-presenter Jamie Theakston.