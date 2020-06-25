Amanda Holden’s daughter Hollie ’embarrassed’ by mum’s revealing outfits

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amanda Holden has admitted her eight-year-old daughter Hollie is very embarrassed by the extremely revealing outfits she wears.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge revealed the news on her Heart Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston, after he spoke about how children generally cringe over their parents’ fashion choices.

And Amanda said: “You know my daughter Hollie is embarrassed I don’t really wear anything.”

Amanda’s raunchy Britain’s Got Talent outfits have previously sparked hundreds of complaints to Ofcom, with her 2017 BGT live finals outfit making her the most complained about moment of that year.

Amanda has previously confessed she loves the attention her body gets, at the age of 49.

She told You magazine: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!

“No one talks about Alesha Dixon’s – she’s got great boobs by the way – and she’s eight years younger than me.

“Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 48 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels.”

Amanda has been leaving her fans in stitches throughout lockdown, taking to her social media platforms almost every day with a hilarious new video in an attempt to cheer up her millions of followers.

After getting her loyal fans giggling with footage of her dragging the wheelie bins out in her wedding dress, telling her kids weekends and school holidays are banned in a hilarious prank and leaving hundreds of commenters wondering why her knees have Donald Trump’s face on, Amanda recently uploaded yet another great video.

Proving she’s down with all the latest social media trends, the actress and singer headed to her TikTok account to take on a trending challenge with her teenage daughter, Alexa.

Thanks to the recent hot weather, Amanda was able to show off her tanned, toned figure in a gorgeous blue bikini as she knocked a pair of sunglasses onto her face and fist pumped along with the video’s music.