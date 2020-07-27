We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Heart radio host is enjoying family break in the south of France.

Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi has stunned fans with her resemblance to a young Holly Willoughby.

The 14-year-old, who is currently holidaying with her parents – mum Amanda, 49, dad Chris Hughes and sister Hollie, eight, in the south of France, has stunned fans with her beauty with people likening her to the This Morning presenter.

The similarities were spotted after Amanda uploaded a sweet family snap of all the family and captioned it, ‘Ma famille ❤️ #photo @davidcoulthardf1’

Former F1 racing driver David Coulthard, who was also the couple’s best man back in 2008 when they married, took the snap.

One fan wrote, ‘Your daughter so reminds me of a young Holly Willoughby! I knew her at 15!’ a second agreed, ‘I was thinking the same thing!!’ they wrote and a third thought exactly the same, ‘I was just going to say that she looks like Holly Willoughby,’ they added.

Holly, 39, who started her career modelling from a young age, is currently on summer holidays from hosting This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

Meanwhile the youngster was praised for her make up skills, one wrote, ‘Lexi’s makeup is [lit]’

Who else has been spotted with Amanda Holden on holiday?

The family are enjoying a sunshine break alongside Amanda’s former Britain’s Got Talent judge co-star Piers Morgan, who is also in the same region with his family.

The pair were recently pictured together with their families enjoying a meal.

The whole Holden family were praised on their gorgeous looks.

With Alesha Dixon’s husband Azuka Ononye commenting at how grown up the girls now look.

He wrote, ‘Great shot @noholdenback.. Who are those women with you and Chris?’

And Olivia Attwood added, ‘Stunning family!!!!’