Amanda Holden has really jumped on the TikTok bandwagon during lockdown.

The Britain’s Got Talent host has been treating her social media followers to loads of hilarious content inspired by the trend-lead video sharing app.

And her latest take on an online challenge left her daughters, Lexi and Hollie, with flour covered faces and, no doubt, aching noses.

In the hilarious footage, Amanda can be seen reacting to a viral sound clip, asking various questions about each of her brood.

When asked “who’s the most annoying?”, Amanda slammed nine-year-old Hollie into a pillow covered in a mound of flour.

When asked which child asks for more money, the Heart radio had to push 14-year-old Lexi into the pile of powder.

It was a tie when it came to questions like “who’s funnier?” and “who gets away with the most sh*t?,” with both girls getting a face-full.

Of course, Amanda’s loyal fans found the upload seriously funny, while loads of her celeb pals took to the comment section too.

‘Hahaha this is amazing,’ wrote her radio hosting colleague, Ashley Roberts.

‘That made my day! 😂❤️,’ wrote an amused follower, while another chipped in, ‘Lexi got absolutely destroyed! In her mouth and everything😂❤️.’

This comes after Amanda shared a gorgeous tribute to her husband, Chris Hughes, featuring her two girls on Father’s Day.

Beside a series of sweet snaps from over the years, the actress and singer wrote, ‘What an amazing daddy he is. I love watching him with our girls. #Life is short #love is forever #happyfathersday ♥️.’