Amanda Holden is one of the many celebs using their social media platforms to keep us updated on the goings on of their family lives during lockdown.

Yesterday, the Britain’s Got Talent judge made sure to document the moment she and her two daughter’s Hollie and Alexa stepped outside at 8pm to join the nation in the weekly clap for carers.

Sharing a video of the sentimental tribute to those helping in the battle against the Covid-19 health crisis, Amanda left some of her fans seriously confused, after they spotted something very odd in the footage.

As Amanda and her little girls stood on the doorstep in their pyjamas, the actress’s legs could be seen on full display.

It was Amanda’s knees that caught the eyes of heaps of her followers, with many taking to the comments to point out that her knee caps look just like faces. Weird!

‘I feel like your left knee cap is a face that’s smiling too.. 😂👀,’ wrote Welsh presenter Gethin Jones, while a baffled fan penned, ‘WHY IS THERE A CHILD IN YOUR KNEE?!?!’

‘Love the faces on your knees 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,’ laughed a third fan.

Meanwhile, other amused commenters couldn’t help but compare the Heart radio hosts knees to some rather famous faces.

‘Why have one Donald Trump when you can have two 🙈 #kneeface,’ one joked.

‘I see Jesus in your knees,’ continued another.

‘Both knees look a little like Mother Teresa,’ commented one more.

‘And the right one looks like Bill Clinton!! 😂,’ another comment read.

Other fans were quick to praise Amanda and her daughters for showing their support to the NHS and other key workers.

One was left swooning over little Hollie’s sweet grin, typing, ‘Look at Hollie’s smile😭😍❤️🌈 that girl is really a Rainbow ❤️.’