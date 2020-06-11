Amanda Holden recreates adorable family photo and fans are loving it

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amanda Holden recreated an adorable family photo with her husband and children.

The Heart Breakfast presenter regularly takes to her Instagram page to share candid family moments with her one and a half million followers – and fans were loving the star’s newest post.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was joined by her husband of 12 years, Chris Hughes, and the couple’s two daughters, 14-year-old Alexa and eight-year-old Hollie, for her newest upload.

Taken from a video from the star’s TikTok page, the hilarious and adorable video saw teenager Alexa sitting on the sofa in between her two parents.

The couple’s younger daughter Hollie then comes into shot wearing a white fluffy dressing gown and jumps onto her sister’s lap as she lays back onto her mum’s shoulder.

A smiling Amanda reaches out to hold her youngest daughter as the two girls plaster big grins across their faces.

The video, which is set to Simple Plan’s iconic I’m Just A Kid song, then jumps to a throwback photo of the family in the same pose just after Hollie was born.

Fans were loving the sweet video, with comments including, ‘Such a cute family ❤️💖💖💖💖’ and ‘This is so adorable love you all’.

Another wrote, ‘Awwww so sweet. They’ve grown up far too quickly Amanda 😘,’ while one added, ‘honestly the most beautiful family ever💖💖’.

Earlier this month, Amanda spoke about how the family have been getting on during lockdown at home together, revealing that she feels her marriage has grown stronger because of it.

“This whole thing has been great for my marriage,” she said to The Sun. “I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant.

“I’m too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It’s all about the lockdown loving.”

“You’d never know it because whenever I post photos online Chris refuses to be in them – or he takes them – but getting all this time together for once has been great,” she added. “I’m blessed having Chris as well because he’s such a laugh, he’s like a stand-up comedian. Even in the darkest of hours, we will find something to laugh about and smile about.”