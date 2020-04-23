Amanda Holden shows glimpse of her stunning Surrey home with hilarious video of daughter dancing on the roof

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amanda Holden certainly seems like a fun mum.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has been keeping her social media followers entertained with loads of hilarious Instagram posts, documenting her life in lockdown.

Amanda and her daughters, Lexi and Hollie, left fans laughing again yesterday, when they uploaded footage of them taking on a TikTok dance challenge.

Explaining the idea had come at the end of a home-schooled PE lesson, Amanda posted the snippet online for the eyes of her 1.4 million followers.

Plenty were taken by surprise when they spotted Amanda’s 14-year-old Lexi grooving up on the roof of the house.

Making sure to clear up any worries that the teen was in danger, Amanda penned a caption reading, ‘According to my daughter #Lexi (on the roof) this has gone viral on TikTok, but I’m yet to get onboard officially! NB: the roof is structurally sound and 8 foot wide before anyone writes on the back of a postcard 🤣 #StayAtHome ❤️.’

With Amanda’s gorgeous Surrey home in plain sight in the video, lots of commenters were busy swooning over her humble abode.

‘Ok but your house 😍,’ one wrote.

‘You have a beautiful looking house,’ agreed a second, while a third chipped in, ‘Your home is stunning ❤️.’

Amanda has been making sure to stay active in the back garden during lockdown and shared an impressive snippet of her displaying her gymnastic skills, cartwheeling across the garden with her eight-year-old, Hollie.

Sporting a bright yellow bikini top and a pair of denim shorts, Amanda showed off her flexibility in slow motion, captioning the upload, ‘#Easter#cartwheel contest. Who did it best? 😂#hrh 💛.’