Amanda Holden just revealed the secret behind her impressive figure

Anyone who's ever watched an episode of Britain's Got Talent or scrolled through Amanda Holden's Instagram account will know she's the proud owner of a seriously impressive physique.

The mega glam mum-of-two looks effortlessly flawless in the most figure hugging of outfits both on our telly screens and on our social media feeds.

While we’re sure she doesn’t slack when it comes to hitting the gym and eating plenty of nutritious food in order to maintain her amazing figure, Amanda has revealed the secret trick she uses to help her look fantastic in every tight dress and snug skirt.

Speaking to celeb pal Emma Willis during an Instagram live session, Amanda admitted she and her Britain’s Got Talent judging panel colleague Alesha Dixon are both partial to having a curve-perfecting helping hand under their outfits.

Chatting about life on set, Amanda said, “We wear slippers under the desk, we eat food, we wear Spanx.”

Spanx shape wear pieces are famous for their sucking-in powers and ability to smooth out bits of the body an outfit might highlight in an unflattering way.

Amanda’s ability to look fantastic in everything she puts on makes so much sense now – although her Instagram holiday snaps prove she’s got some killer abs too.

Amanda has been keeping her followers seriously entertained throughout lockdown with some seriously hilarious social media posts.

Proving she’s down with all the latest social media trends, the actress and singer headed to her TikTok account to take on a trending challenge with her teenage daughter, Alexa.

Thanks to the recent hot weather, Amanda was able to show off her tanned, toned figure in a gorgeous blue bikini as she knocked a pair of sunglasses onto her face and fist pumped along with the video’s music.

Of course, Mandy’s fans were thrilled to see her expanding her TikTok content, with loads taking to the comment section to praise her efforts.

‘Press the golden buzzer Simon,’ one joked, referencing Amanda’s iconic role on the BGT judging panel.