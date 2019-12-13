Fans can’t believe how young Amanda Holden’s mum looks in hilarious video

Amanda Holden shocked fans recently with a new Instagram video, as her followers couldn’t believe how young her mum looked.

Taking to Instagram, Amanda Holden shared a sweet video of her mum Judy and youngest daughter, Hollie Rose Hughes (who she affectionately nicknames ‘HRH’!).

In her caption, she wrote, ‘#strictly meets #catwalk Nanny and #HRH early #christmas with #family 🎄♥️🥂’

Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final, it seemed like Hollie and ‘Nanny’ were getting into the spirit, practicing a sassy walk in the kitchen.

Hollie wore a sweet Christmas elf dress with red tights, and Judy wore a red dress with a golden paper crown, so they looked very festive! Both Hollie and Judy seemed to be getting really into the Strictly mood, with the final airing this weekend.

But fans were most shocked by Judy, and how young they thought she looked. Taking to the comments, they were quick to shower Amanda’s mum with compliments.

One wrote, ‘Your mama looks amazing 💗 what a beautiful video x’

Another added, ‘Granny’s get the vote how gorgeous x’

A third said, ‘That’s your mum?!!! ❤️👌🏼😍’

And a fourth comment added, ‘Awww Judy hasn’t changed. Bless them both xx’

It seems youthful genes might run in the family, as recently fans couldn’t believe how young Amanda Holden looked in a selfie she posted with her husband Chris Hughes.

Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes have been married since 2008, and have two daughters together, Hollie Rose Hughes and Alexa Louise Florence Hughes. The pair recently celebrated 11 years of marriage, too.

