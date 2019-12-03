It’s no secret that Amanda Holden looks great for her age.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is 48-years-old and could easily get away with claiming to be years younger.

But mum-of-two Amanda left her Instagram followers baffled when she shared a photo of herself and husband, Chris Hughes, looking unbelievably youthful.

In the photo, shared with the telly star’s 1.3 million followers, Amanda and her hunky hubby can be seen posing sweetly beside a stunning Christmas tree, with Chris wrapping his arms around his wife.

The good looking duo share daughters, Alexa, 13, and Hollie, 7, together and have been married since 2008.

Taking to the comment section, loads of fans couldn’t help but point out how young and fresh faced the loved up pair look, with some even comparing them to teenagers.

‘You guys look like high school kids,’ wrote fashion designer Melissa Odabash.

While another commenter chipped in, ‘You look so young in that picture 😍💗.’

‘You look so young in this pic, like a teenager 💕,’ chipped in one more.

‘You look about fifteen 😳,’ penned a third, while another asked, ‘Is this you now or throwing it back 20 years 🤷♀️ 😍💥.’

Meanwhile, others simply couldn’t get over how sweet the couple look in the romantic photo.

‘Awww😍😍😍 cutest couple out there! ❤️❤️❤️Power couple,’ commented one.

‘What a gorgeous picture of you both!! 😍😘,’ added another.

‘Awww what a gorgeous Christmas photo of you two all cuddled up plus your Christmas tree is absolutely stunning and beautiful in the background it makes you two light up as well ❤️💕👍😊👌🌲🎄,’ said one more gushing message.