Amanda Seyfriend confirms the birth of her second child with adorable photos

Amanda Seyfriend and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child.

The Mamma Mia! actress took to social media to announce the wonderful news, confirming she and Thomas are now parents to a baby boy.

The happy couple, who are also parents to three-year-old daughter Nina, shared a gorgeous photo of their little newborn‘s tiny hand with a small glimpse of his face on Instagram in order to let fans know the lovely news.

‘@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man,’ Mean Girls star Amanda penned beside the wonderful picture.

Amanda and Thomas shared the post in collaboration with INARA and War Child, charities that help children living in areas of conflict around the world.

‘Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star,’ the couple said in support of the organisations.

Amanda also went on to share a beautiful photo of her little girl Nina embracing her growing baby bump before she gave birth to her first son.

In the snap, Amanda can be seen looking fresh faced and natural, rocking a pair of denim shorts with a red plaid shirt, smiling down at Nina who is placing her hands on her mummy’s tummy.

‘The Before,’ Amanda penned beside the wholesome upload.

Amanda and fellow actor Thomas tied the knot back in 2017, after meeting when they were both cast in stage production The Way We Get By in 2015.

The couple are thought to have began dating in 2016 before getting engaged later that year.

Speaking on her decision to get married during her pregnancy, Amanda explained, “I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?”

Amanda previously opened up about how becoming a mother allowed her to feel a sense of power within her career as a film star.

“I feel more empowered,” she said.

“I’ll say no, I can’t do that press trip, I’m spending time with my daughter,” the actress said. “Oh, you want my top off for that part? How about we scrap that sex scene altogether? And no, I’m not wearing those thongs!”