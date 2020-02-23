We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have welcomed their third child – a beautiful baby boy.

The couple announced their happy news on Saturday, with boxer Amir sharing a sweet snap of him enjoying some skin-to-skin contact with his new son in the hospital.

Captioning the image, Amir also revealed his little boy’s name, he wrote, ‘My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs 12oz. #dadofthree #alhumdulilah #blessed.’

His followers were quick to offer up messages of congratulations, with one commenting, ‘That’s beautiful news ❤️🙏🏾❤️ Congratulations to you and your wife my bro.’

Another wrote, ‘You blessed may Allah bless your son with good health and wealth…’ and a third added, ‘Congratulations 🙏🏻🏆 you have a complete family. I hope #faryalmakhdoom is well and recovering ❤️🙏🏻.’

Back in August, Faryal shared the couple’s exciting news that they were expecting a son in the form of a sweet, boxing themed gender reveal video.

In the footage shared on Instagram, the stunning model and 32-year-old boxing pro stood amongst huge bunches of pink and blue balloons, with the caption of the post reading: ‘**GENDER REVEAL** We’re having Baby no. 3 💗💙💗💙 what will it be?! 👶🏻👧🏽.’

As the video plays, New York-born Faryal can then be heard saying: ‘We’re having our third child, and we’re so excited and nervous at the same time.

‘He or she, what will baby Khan be?’ Donning a huge boxing glove, Amir, who appeared on the 2017 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, went on to explain, ‘I’m going to punch the balloon to see what the gender is.’

After walloping the biggest balloon and releasing flurries of blue confetti, Amir and Faryal can be seen embracing in a celebratory hug as he yelled, ‘Oh wow, it’s a boy! It’s a boy!’

Amir and Faryal started dating nine years ago, announcing their engagement back in 2012. They married in May 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York and welcomed their first daughter, Lamaisah, in 2014, before introducing little Alayna in 2018. They briefly split in 2018 before reconciling shortly after.