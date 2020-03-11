We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amy Childs shot to fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2010, as the red-headed girl who everyone loved.

10 years on, Amy is mum to two kids, Polly, three, and a one-year-old son, and is a far cry from her vajazzling days.

And now, as a single mum, she has exclusively told GoodToKnow she loves being a parent, but doesn’t understand how she ever thought she was busy before she had children, especially as she’s recently been going on lots of dates with roofer, Jamie, on Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking at the TRIC Awards yesterday, she told us: “Polly’s getting older now, she’s three, and she’s just absolutely amazing, she’s a girly girl, and my little boy is amazing. Being a mum is the best thing I’ve ever done and I love it.

“I used to think I was so busy before I had kids, but now I’ve got them, I’m like, ‘What did I used to do?’ I’m so busy now. How I do it, I really don’t know. I’m a full-time mum, a very full on, and a very hands-on mum. I just get on with it.”

Although Amy can’t tell us whether she and Jamie are still together now that Celebs Go Dating has finished filming, she does say doing the show was “absolutely amazing,” and gushes about how much fun she had!

In the series, Amy has been seen FaceTiming Jamie constantly, and has kissed him A LOT, and in tonight’s episode, Jamie is going to meet her family, including her two children – something that Amy said was really important to her starting out on the show.

She said: “They have to want to be with me for me and they need to know about my children!”

Here’s hoping she’s found that in Jamie…