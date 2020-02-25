We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Reality star Amy Childs has opened up about her battle with depression.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has revealed that she has been suffering with depression amid her struggle as a single mum.

The star revealed that her family and friends even ended up sitting her down for an intervention as they were so concerned about her.

“The truth is I lost myself last year,” she told the Sun Online.

“I put on baby weight, I massively lost my confidence and I just felt really shit in myself,” she continued to explain.

“I had split up from Ritchie and I was a single mum of two kids under two.

“I was depressed and didn’t want to do anything.”

The former TOWIE star is mum to two children, two-year-old daughter Polly who she shares with ex-boyfriend Bradley Wright and one-year-old son Ritchie who she has from another previous relationship.

Amy went on to speak about her depression, adding, “It wasn’t post natal depression or anything I just completely lost myself.

“I love my kids to bits and I am so lucky to have them but I just wasn’t myself anymore.

“In the end friends and family had to sit me down and do an intervention. They sat me down and said I wasn’t having fun any more.

“I am a fun person but I didn’t want to do anything.”

The star has revealed that she is set to appear on Celebs Go Dating in an effort to move on with her life.

“I signed up for Celebs Go Dating because I wanted to have fun again,” she said.

“I was worried people would judge me going on the show after recently coming out of a relationship eight months earlier.

“Especially when I have two kids under two. But at the end of the day I just wanted to come on and have fun. It’s a great show and I thought why not?”

Let’s hope Amy manages to keep her spirits up as she goes forward.