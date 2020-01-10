I’m A Celeb’s Amy Willerton took to Instagram to open up about being mugged for her phone, which contained a number of resources to help her with her pregnancy.

Amy Willerton believes that the mugger saw her as an ‘easy target’ due to her being heavily pregnant. Amy is currently two weeks overdue.

Sharing a photo of her fiancé Daniel Day and their dog, Amy wrote, ‘Are we still #waiting ? #babywatch2020 To the dude that robbed me , I do understand desperation often makes many of us turn to things we would rather not do. But I don’t think you understand the implications that stealing my phone ( that I had just bought to take better pictures of my baby) last week has had on something really quite important in my life.

‘I was #41weekspregnant and therefore became an easy target. Remember when you see a pregnant lady she is not just that big belly – that baby is her hopes, dreams and future and her every waking breath goes into building and preparing for that new life.’

She continued, ‘I was terrified of birth… But I spent months and months obsessively doing what I needed to do in order to trust in myself and believe that I could do it. My #hynobirthing tracks , the playlist I made to keep myself calm , the notes I wrote to myself , all lost😞… little things but they meant a lot to me.

‘So please when you see someone carrying life remember that baby was imagined up months, even years before she became pregnant – there is always a journey to motherhood and it’s often a silent one. Be nice to her , offer her your seat on the tube, and help her if she is struggling as I know I have often found it very to difficult ask for help but I’ve never been this vulnerable before.. #babyonboard #pregnancy #motherhood #bekind’

Amy Willerton announced her pregnancy in October, telling Hello magazine that, “The baby was conceived not long after we got engaged in March. It’s definitely the most wonderful engagement present we could ever wish for.”

Dan proposed to Amy whilst they were on a skiing holiday, and the star admitted she was ‘surprised’ by it.

At the time, Amy had said, “I spied a breakfast picnic set up with candles, a firepit, a bottle of our favourite champagne and red roses everywhere.

“Then he dropped to both knees and pulled out a box from his pocket containing the most beautiful ring. It felt like a dream.”