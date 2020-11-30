We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean has announced she's stepping down from Loose Women after working on the programme for 13 years.

Andrea McLean emotionally revealed why she’s leaving Loose Women, as she spoke to her fellow panellists on Monday’s episode of the daytime TV show.

She admitted that she’d suffered a ‘nervous breakdown’ in 2019, and that she’d be leaving the show on

Opening up about her experience, she said, “Last year I had a nervous breakdown. What I felt is that this year, collectively, the world has had a breakdown.

“It made me stop and think, ‘What do I actually want?’ You get one life, are you living it the way that you want? Are you doing everything that you want to do? Are you being brave? Are you taking chances? And I realised, no.”

Following her emotional appearance, Andrea took to Instagram to elaborate on her decision. She confirmed that she’d be working until Christmas, before stepping back from her role on the programme.

She wrote, ‘It’s time to hand over the baton to someone else, and rest assured this is most definitely an ‘au revoir’ not goodbye – I’m sure I’ll be popping up on the telly to say hello to the Loose ladies some time in the future! And while you may not see me on screen with them, we will definitely still be in touch – there’s way too much gossip and chat to miss out on otherwise!’

She’s received lots of well-wishes from fans on Instagram, wishing her the best of luck. One wrote, ‘Good luck with your new chapter. 🙌’

Another added, ‘There are few things more inspiring than when a woman owns her own power 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💪🏼’

And a third wrote, ‘So sad you’re leaving but excited to see what your next venture will be 🌟🤗💓’

Andrea has not yet confirmed what she’ll be doing next, but there’s definitely a chance we’ll be seeing her back on our screens again soon!