Angelina Jolie reveals heartbreaking update about her daughters

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Angelina Jolie has revealed heartbreaking news about her daughters, as she opened up in a personal essay.

The Hollywood actress is mum to sons 18-year-old Maddox and 16-year-old Pax, daughters 15-year-old Zahara and 13-year-old Shiloh and boy-girl twins 11-year-old Knox and Vivienne.

The star recently opened about three daughters in a personal essay she wrote for Time in honour of Sunday’s International Women’s Day.

And speaking about her daughters, the mum-of-six revealed that two of them have recently gone under the knife.

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter [Zahara],” revealed the award-winning actress, “and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery”.

She then revealed that her daughters “encouraged” her to write the essay, adding, “They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of”.

“I have watched my daughters care for one another,” she continued. “My youngest daughter [Vivienne] studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time.

“I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love”.

“Someone said to me, when they saw my daughters caring for each other, that ‘it comes naturally to girls’,” continued the proud mum. “I smiled, but then I thought of how often that notion is abused.

“The little girl is expected to take care of others. The woman she grows up to be will be expected to give, and care for, and sacrifice.

“Girls are often conditioned to think that they are good only when they serve others, and selfish or wrong if ever they focus on their own needs and desires,” continued the star, adding that she think it’s society’s responsibilities to protect women’s rights.

“Little girls’ softness, their openness and instinct to nurture and help others, must be appreciated and not abused,” appealed the Maleficent star.

“We must do much more to protect them, in all societies: not only against the extreme ways girls’ rights are often violated, but also the more subtle injustices and attitudes that so often go unnoticed or excused.”