Anna Kournikova is reportedly pregnant with her and Enrique Iglesias' third child together.

The former tennis player and the Hero singer already have two-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas, together, and look set to welcome another baby soon.

Although the long-term couple haven’t commented on their news, Spanish magazine, Hola!, have pictures of Anna and Enrique on a boat in Miami, with Anna showing quite a large baby bump.

The couple kept things very quiet when Anna was pregnant the first time round, not revealing their news until a few days after the twins were born.

Anna and Enrique reportedly started dating in 2001 after meting on the set of his Escape music video, and have also kept their relationship very private, never speaking much about it, and only occasionally sharing pictures of their children.

Speaking about fatherhood in October last year, Enrique confessed he’d developed a new sense of responsibility since becoming a dad to his twins.

In the ITV interview, he said: “It’s one of the best feelings in the world. [I’m more responsible]. I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them.

“I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad.”

He also revealed he really doesn’t like to be away from his kids for too long, and neither does Anna, and has never been away for more than two weeks at a time.

And he explained why he and Anna aren’t married, despite their long relationship, admitting he would like to tie the knot at some point.

He said: “When you’ve been with someone quite a while like I have, it’s like being married. We’ve been together for 17 years, so what’s the difference? I believe in marriage, but whether we’re married or not, it wouldn’t make such a big difference. I would like to get married some day.”